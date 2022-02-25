It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – Feb. 25, 2022

Avril Lavigne featuring Machine Gun Kelly – “Bois Lie” + Love Sux

Avril Lavigne dropped her brand new album, Love Sux, which features her previous singles “Bite Me”, “Love It When You Hate Me”, and now the new single “Bois Lies” featuring Machine Gun Kelly. The album gives us all those classic Avril pop-punk-rock vibes we love so dear. ET Canada recently interviewed Lavigne and got all the details on her upcoming album and new movie.

Florence + The Machine – “King”

Florence + The Machine surprised us all when they dropped their new song “King”. The song is a meditation take on womanhood, family, femininity and as Florence Welch states “I am no mother, I am no bride, I am a king.”

Kygo and DNCE – “Dancing Feet”

DNCE makes a triumph return on the upbeat club banger, “Dancing Feet” by Kygo. Originally the group took a brief hiatus while lead singer Joe Jonas rejoined his brothers when the Jonas Brothers got back together. However, we are thankful that the group has returned and are giving fans more playful pop tracks.

Tyga and Doja Cat – “Freaky Deaky”

Tyga and Doja Cat team up for the silky smooth track, “Freaky Deaky”. This sexy chill track will certainly be on our playlist as we get ready for a fun-filled weekend. Doja’s vocals make us want to call up that special someone while Tyga’s playful rap makes us want to tell that person they’ve got to come over ASAP.

BANKS – “Holding Back”

BANKS makes a mighty return with “Holding Back”. In addition to this new track, she’s also announced her forthcoming new album, SERPENTINA which is set for release on April 8th. She recently performed “Holding Back” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

STAYC – “Run2U”

Dubbed the Gen-Z girl group of K-Pop, STAYC (Star To A Young Culture) has released their second mini-album, Young-Luv.com which features their lead single “Run2U”.

Fefe Dobson – “FCKN IN LOVE”

Canadian icon, Fefe Dobson, dropped her new track “FCKN IN LOVE”. With infectious lyrics such as “Damn you in your birthday suit – I’m in love”, this tongue-in-cheek song has up on our feet dancing and praising the legend that is Fefe Dobson.

Other noteworthy releases this week include ROSALIA – “CHICKEN TERIYAKI”, Kehlani – “little story”, Lilyisthatyou – “Moderation”, Ashley Kutcher – “Love You More”, Carlie Hanson – “Girls In Line For The Bathroom”, OneRepublic – “WestCoast”, Galantis and Becky Hill – “Run”, Ashton Adams + 100M – “HOV”, TÖME – “Please” + LÖV (LOVE OVER VANITY) (ALBUM), Tianna Esperanza – “Lewis”, Elliot Lee – “Airplane”, Maria Becerra – “Felices x Siempre”, Dylan Jakobsen – “Six”, Carter Faith – “Greener Pasture”, Noah Hicks – “Love You Too”, Matt Roy – That Town, That Truck, That Song, BLOSSOMS – “Ode To NYC”, Boyish – “Congratulations”, Ziggy Alberts – “Tattoo”, Sticky Fingers – “Love Song”, Terrell Morris – “Fortified”, Jordyn Stoddard – Self Sabotage & BABY YORS – Freak Out The People.

Keep On Your Radar:

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Beloved Canadian rocker Bryan Adams is set to release his 15th album So Happy It Hurts. The star already dropped the single “So Happy It Hurts”, describing the song as “freedom, autonomy, spontaneity, and the thrill of the open road,” so we’re excited to hear the rest of the album when it drops on March 11, 2022.

Charli XCX – Crash (ALBUM)

Crash is the upcoming fifth studio album from British singer Charli XCX, which is set to be released on March 18, 2022.

Machine Gun Kelly – mainstream sellout

Machine Gun Kelly’s forthcoming album, mainstream sellout drops on March 25, 2022, and will feature his lead single alongside WILLOW “emo girl.”

Michael Bublé – Higher

Beloved Canadian artist Michael Bublé is set to release his eleventh studio album Higher on March 25, 2022. The album will feature the lead single “I’ll Never Not Love You”.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love (ALBUM)

The world hasn’t received new music from the Red Hot Chili Peppers since 2016, thankfully that’s all about to change. The group’s new album Unlimited Love will be out on April 1, 2022, and will feature the single “Black Summer”.

Sophia Bel – Anxious Avoidant (ALBUM)

Sophia Bel’s debut album Anxious Avoidant is set for release on April 15, 2022. Raised on early-2000s skate-punk and emo music, Sophia draws inspiration from her childhood all while exploring the electro-pop genre.

SOFI TUKKER – WET TENNIS (Album)

SOFI TUKKER’s followup to their Grammy-nominated debut album, Treehouse will be titled WET TENNIS. The album will feature their latest single “Original Sin” and is set for an April 29, 2022, release.