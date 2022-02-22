As a new mom, Mandy Moore has been lucky to get some good training.

On Tuesday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the actress talks about how her “This Is Us” co-star Milo Ventimiglia taught her how to change diapers.

“It’s funny, because I’ve been playing a mom on a television show for six years and I’m like, ‘Wait, can we go back to the beginning now, because I know what it’s like to be a mom. I’ve been faking it!'” she says.

Asked if it was hard to play a mom for all those years without being a mom herself, Moore says, “I just remember having to lean on Milo so hard.”

Though Ventimiglia didn’t have kids of his own either, he did have nieces and nephews he took care of.

“He was showing me how to swaddle, how to change diapers. He was incredible,” Moore says.