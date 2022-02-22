It was human-cannonball David “The Bullet” Smith’s turn to wow the judges on the latest episode of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme”.

Smith was fired 90 feet in the air — reaching speeds of around 74 m.p.h. in less than half a second — before going through a ring of fire and landing in a small net.

Simon Cowell questioned whether Smith absolutely wanted to take on such a challenge before he was shot through the blazing hoop.

Smith even adjusted the cannon at the last minute because of high winds after taking his fellow human cannonball dad’s advice, who was on hand to witness the stunt.

David “The Bullet” Smith on “AGT: Extreme”. Credit: Eliza Morse/NBC

The judges were in shock as Smith completed the challenge, with Travis Pastrana insisting “that net is not big enough.” He later said in the studio that he’d never seen an act like this that was so high, calling it “absolutely unbelievable.”

Nikki Bella deemed it “spectacular,” while Cowell asked, “Is it rude to say you have big balls? You have enormous balls, sir.”

The stuntman, who holds six Guinness world records, previously starred on season 7 of “AGT” but was eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Unsurprisingly, Smith made it through to the next round.