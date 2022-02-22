The brand new trailer for “The Man Who Fell to Earth” has been released, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris.

Ejiofor plays an extraterrestrial called Faraday who comes to earth in the series, before meeting Harris’ Justin Falls, whom he begs to help him and his family.

A synopsis reads, “An alien arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must learn what it means to become human, even as he fights for the survival of his species.”

The clip sees Harris’ character tell Ejiofor’s: “I’m talking to someone from another planet,” as she struggles to get her head around who she’s speaking to.

Ejiofor replies, “So am I.”

The series, inspired by the Walter Tevis novel of the same name, follows the release of the 1976 movie starring David Bowie.

The star-studded cast also includes Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew, Clarke Peters, and Bill Nighy.

“The Man Who Fell to Earth” premieres April 24 on Showtime.