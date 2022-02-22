The Joogsquad set the “AGT: Extreme” stage ablaze.

Homegrown daredevils Joogsquad – consisting of trio Jack, Edwin and Scummy – parlayed their internet superstardom into an appearance on the “America’s Got Talent” spin-off. The Joogsquad are “Jackass”-inspired stuntmen who have more than 5.7 million YouTube subscribers and videos reaching as high as 36 million views.

Joogsquad each performed one stunt during their “AGT: Extreme” audition. Scummy set his cape on fire and dove into a kiddie pool. Subsequently, a fully clothed Edwin jumped onto trampolines blanketed with mouse traps and LEGO blocks. It was the final performer, Jack, who delivered the audition’s most crowd-pleasing stunt.

Jack successfully rode a Skimboard across a pool of fire. The feat earned a standing ovation from the live crowd and host Terry Crews.

Judges Nikki Bella and Simon Cowell were lukewarm on the audition, particularly the first two stunts, but Joogsquad got the thumbs up courtesy of the closing number and their infectious personalities.