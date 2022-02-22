More than 40 years becoming the ultimate scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis is saying goodbye to the “Halloween” franchise and Laurie Strode.

In a post on her Instagram account, the 63-year-old actress shared the news that she has wrapped filming on “Halloween Ends”, the final entry in the reboot trilogy.

READ MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Heartfelt Halloween Throwback Pics With Mom Janet Leigh

“A bittersweet END for me on the Halloween movies,” she wrote, alongside a slideshow of photos from the set.

“I’ve made great friends and have collaborated with wonderful artists on these three movies and today my part in the film has been completed and with it the END for me of this trilogy,” she added. “It’s all because of the fans who have always supported me and more importantly, Laurie.”

READ MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Pics From Set Of ‘Halloween Ends’

Curtis first played Laurie Strode in the original, 1978 “Halloween”, directed by John Carpenter. She went on to star in a number of sequels over the years, and returned to the franchise with 2018’s reboot-sequel.

“Halloween Ends” is set to premiere Oct. 14.