Hugh Jackman is taking the plunge once again.

On Tuesday, the “Wolverine” star shared a video of himself doing this year’s Polar Bear Plunge in some icy waters.

“It’s the annual Polar Bear Plunge,” he says in the clip, standing in a bathing suit by a large body of water. “I’m about six weeks late, but hey, nature doesn’t count.”

Jackman then runs into the cold water, and he can be heard trying to acclimate to the low temperature.

“3 degrees centigrade,” he informs followers.

The actor has traditionally kicked off each year by doing the plunge on Jan. 1, jumping into cold ocean water.