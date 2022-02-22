Evan Rachel Wood is rising from the ashes.

On Tuesday, HBO released the trailer for the new two-part documentary “Phoenix Rising”, in which the actress details her allegations of abuse against Marilyn Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner.

The doc also follows Wood as she joins with other abuse victims to advocate for the 2019 Phoenix Act, which extended the statute of limitations for cases of sexual abuse.

“We need to make sure that this doesn’t happen to anybody else,” Wood says in the trailer. “I realize that this is the first time I haven’t been doubted or questioned or shamed. This is the first time that someone was really listening. And I was like, ‘What is this feeling?’ And it’s this feeling of being believed.”

Wood has previously levelled a number of allegations against Manson, including a claim in the documentary, which premiered its first part at Sundance in January, that the singer “essentially raped” her on camera while filming his video for “Heart-Shaped Glasses”.

More than a dozen other women have also alleged abuse by Manson, and four have filed lawsuits against him.