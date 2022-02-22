Zendaya may be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, but she’s not above roasting herself over social media.

The “Euphoria” actress shared her reaction to recent paparazzi videos of herself tripping in her Instagram Stories.

The first image was of her tumbling down a few steps at the entrance of the restaurant Eitch Borromini in Rome reports Page Six.

She captioned the image: “I can’t stop laughing…did they really have to take a video of me tripping 😂😭”

Zendaya – Photo: BACKGRID

The star then shared a video of herself laughing so hard she had tears in her eyes at the clip.

“They got me… they got me,” she laughed with a friend.

Zendaya – Photo: Instagram/@zendaya

“Crying, crying… wait, there’s another one,” she admitted as she realized the press took another hilarious picture of her: a snap of her one eye peeking out from behind a chair in a car.

Zendaya – Photo: Instagram/@zendaya

Despite her big stumble earlier at the restaurant, other people appeared to help her up and she seemed in good spirits.

She joked about the incident further, sharing a meme of her falling picture Photoshopped to look like Dr. Strange from the Marvel Cinematic Universe pushed her.