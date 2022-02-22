Prepare to head back to the wilderness.

On Tuesday, Prime Video Canada announced “The Wilds” season 2 will premiere May 6, sharing a number of first-look images from the new season.

“Season two of ‘The Wilds’ will continue to follow the harrowing ordeal of a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, and they didn’t end up there by accident — they’ve secretly been recruited into an elaborate social experiment,” the official description reads.

“The new season ratchets up the drama by revealing that the girls aren’t the only ones being studied… there’s a new set of subjects, an island of teenage boys, who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master.”

“The Wilds” originally debuted in December 2020.

The series is created and executive produced by Sarah Streicher alongside showrunner Amy Harris, and stars Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards and more.