Simu Liu reveals Tom Holland is one of the biggest fans of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”.

The Direct reports the star shared a message from the “Spider-Man” star while onstage at the Havdalah & BBYO Honors ceremony.

He shared his story about chasing his dream, before pulling out his phone at 2:00:00 in the following video.

After failing to call the star, Liu played a voicemail from the “Uncharted” actor instead.

“Dude, I just watched Shang-Chi bro, that film is so f–king awesome,” Holland praised in the message.

“I guess the lesson is work really hard and follow your dreams and maybe one day Tom Holland will watch your movie and leave you a voice memo,” The actor joked.

On a more sincere note, after recounting his story of starting as an extra on the set of “Pacific Rim” to rising as a lead in a Marvel movie, he imparted words of wisdom to the audience.

“If you have something inside you right now that you’re afraid to admit to the world, this dream that you’ve always had – I think you owe it to yourself to do it,” added the 32-year-old.

The Havdalah & BBYO Honors ceremony is a special event held by the fraternity and sorority BBYO for Jewish teens.