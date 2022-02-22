Zoë Kravitz is apparently taking her fashion cues from her character in “The Batman”.

Kravitz is currently in the City of Lights for the Paris premiere of the new movie — which took place on Monday, Feb. 21 — and on Tuesday she shared some photos on Instagram, in which she poses on a rooftop while attired in a mesh top and shiny black trench coat.

Meanwhile, the Eiffel Tower serves as the iconic backdrop.

Kravitz’s highly anticipated turn as Catwoman may be up next, but it’s far from the only thing the busy actress has lined up. In fact, she’s preparing to direct her first movie.

“It’s hard enough to act on your own, I don’t know how people do both,” Kravitz explained in an interview with ET, referencing boyfriend Channing Tatum’s advice not to direct and star at the same time. “I will not be in the movie, I’ll just be directing it,” she confirmed. “One thing at a time.”

In addition, she’ll be making her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on March 12, admitting she was both looking forward to it and terrified at the same time.

“It’s just been a dream of mine for a very long time,” she said. “I’m a huge fan of the show. I’m totally geeked. I’m totally scared,” Kravitz said of appearing on SNL. “I think the cast is so incredible. I think the thing I’m looking forward to most is kind of getting the look behind the curtain and having the experience of seeing how they come up with the skits and all of that.”