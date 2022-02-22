Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Canadian TV contractor Mike Holmes is celebrating a birthday, and he received a special greeting from fellow television contractor Ty Pennington.

Pennington, star of such hits as “Trading Spaces”, “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” and his recent HGTV Canada offering “Ty Breaker”, is seen in the video reclining in a lounge chair, wearing nothing but a skimpy Speedo swimsuit.

“Hey Mike, happy birthday bud, I hear you’re having a heatwave up there in Canada,” quipped Pennington from his tropical locale, jokingly taunting Holmes, who’s based in Toronto (where it’s currently a not-so-balmy 4 degrees Celsius).

“Let me tell you something, it’s pretty hot down here as well,” Pennington added

He then began to sing “Happy Birthday”, but was cut short when whoever was filming the video — likely his new bride Kellee Merrell — suddenly laughed, leading Pennington to crack up as well.

Holmes responded with a comment, consisting of three laugh-until-you-cry emojis.