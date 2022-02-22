Kate Middleton takes some time for fun during her tour of Denmark.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the LEGO Foundation Playlab at the University College Copenhagen. The royal is in the country to learn about the wellbeing of children, but even she couldn’t resist when she saw the huge slide from the second floor to the first.

With a huge grin on her face, Middleton shot out of the bottom of the grey slide. She used one hand to stabilize herself as she got up in heels.

Kate takes the slide rather than the stairs at the Lego Foundation Play Lab. pic.twitter.com/Ry61eWTzlO — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) February 22, 2022

“In the spirit of where I am, I had to do that,” the royal told the photographers waiting at the bottom.

She met with the team behind the Playful Learning Programme at the LEGO Foundation Playlab, which was a partnership between the six university colleges in Denmark and the LEGO Foundation. She also took part in activities with students learning at the centre.

According to a statement from Kensington Palace, Middleton was learning how Denmark “created an enabling culture for early childhood development, specifically how it has promoted infant mental wellbeing alongside physical health, and how it harnesses the power of nature, relationships and playful learning in the first five years of life.”

It’s the first time the Duchess of Cambridge took on work from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.