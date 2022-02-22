Time flies, and it’s something to be celebrated by Bryce Dallas Howard and husband Seth Gabel.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, the “Jurassic World” star took to Instagram, where she shared a pair of posts.

In the first, Gabel — known for his roles in “Fringe” and “Genius” — is seen reclining on a pillow while holding their pet cat, Lily on his chest.

READ MORE: Jessica Chastain Jokes She’s ‘F**king Sick’ Of Being Mistaken For Bryce Dallas Howard In New TikTok

“Happy 21st First-Date-iversary to my love @stealthgabel ♥️⁣,” she wrote in the caption, in celebration of 21 years to the day that the couple went on their first date.

She then shared a photo of herself giving her smiling spouse a kiss on the cheek to mark the occasion.