Comparisons are being made between Maddie Perez on “Euphoria” (played by Alexa Demie) and another TV character who appeared onscreen 20 years earlier: Manny Santos of “Degrassi: The Next Generation”.

Actress Cassie Steele, who played Manny, discussed the characters’ similarities in a new interview with Nylon.

As Steele pointed out, both characters have demonstrated a somewhat risqué fashion sense, with Maddy emulating Manny’s thong-baring “Degrassi” look.

“I saw the character, Maddy… And she had these pants, and I was like, ‘Oh that’s so Manny-esque, that’s so much fun.’ I feel like possibly that was… maybe that’s why Manny’s look is doing a comeback.”

Last year, Steele paid homage to her character’s iconic thong scene in a TikTok video that garnered a comment from her former co-star Drake. “Fit is museum worthy tbh Santos,” Drake quipped.

Looking back at that scene, Steele admitted she had mixed feelings while filming it.

“I remember thinking, ‘Oh, my butt looks terrible in these pants, there’s this camera on my butt.’ And I’m 14 at that time,” she recalled.

“It was exhilarating, but also very nerve-wracking,” Steele added. “So I feel like it opened a lot of doors for me, but anything at that age is so heightened and kids are so judgmental because they’re sensitive, so it was definitely a blazing path to go down. Imagine if there was social media at that time? I can just imagine all the ways that it could have gone wrong.”