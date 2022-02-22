Tom Holland is answering fans’ questions — or, at least he’s trying to when he’s not focusing on being surrounded by a puppies.

A few years back, Holland sat down for a “Puppy Interview” for BuzzFeed, and now he’s back for another attempt to answer questions while hanging out with adorable puppies.

“Very exciting day today,” Holland says at the start of the video. “I am back with BuzzFeed and I am gonna get to sit down with some puppies and answer some wonderful questions. I’m sure I won’t answer any of the questions because I will be so infatuated by these wonderful little puppies.”

While it wasn’t easy, Holland did manage to answer a few questions, such as one asking about his favourite stunt in his new movie “Uncharted”.

“I like the stunt where I fall out the back of the plane and I get hit by the car,” Holland said. “That was a lot of fun, it was very nerve-wracking.”

In addition to declaring his desire to be a guest on on girlfriend Zendaya’s HBO hit “Euphoria”, Holland also called on fellow MCU star Chris Evans to meet the puppies.

“Evans, I don’t think you even need to promote anything,” quipped Holland. “I think you can just come here and do it.”

Check out Holland’s first “Puppy Inteview” from back in 2018.