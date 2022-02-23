Jimmy Kimmel has teamed up with former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger to deliver a very important message.

The host tried to save a choking Schwarzenegger by performing the Heimlich Maneuver in a new “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” segment.

However, poking fun at anti-vaxxers, Kimmel then decided to put a halt on trying to save his choking friend by taking the time to do his own research and check social media first.

Poor Schwarzenegger even had to wait until Kimmel had questioned whether to ask his yoga instructor what she thought about the whole thing, as well as thinking about whether it was Bill Gates that had planted the piece of meat in Schwarzenegger’s throat.

Kimmel joked that people should “question everything,” before leaving Schwarzenegger to save himself.

The actor then threw up a weight, urging viewers: “Get vaccinated my friends.”

Schwarzenegger has been open about his views on those refusing to have the COVID-19 vaccine amid the pandemic.

He previously insisted of anyone refusing to wear a mask, “We have to come together rather than fighting and always just saying, ‘According to my principles this is a free country and I have the freedom to wear no mask.’ Yeah, you have the freedom to wear no mask, but you know something? You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask.”