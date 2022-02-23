Click to share this via email

Tyler Perry chats about those Madea memes on Wednesday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Perry tells the host how he decided to bring his beloved character back for the 12th instalment of the film franchise, “A Madea Homecoming”, to make people laugh during such a tough time.

DeGeneres then brings up the numerous Photoshopped memes of Madea on his Instagram, including the ones poking fun at Adele and Beyoncé.

Perry recently posted one of “Ma-Delle”, who was promoting her new album 90 and chatting to Oprah Winfrey.

Perry wrote in the caption of his Bey meme: “HOMEGOING! Live from her backyard.”

He tells DeGeneres, “Adele sent me this great text how she thought it was hilarious and she needed that belly laugh.

“Beyoncé thought it was funny… It’s all in fun.”

The actor also superimposed Madea into Mary J. Blige’s Super Bowl performance pics, showing “Madea J. Blige” belting out “No More Obama”.

Other classics are “Madeagerton” instead of “Bridgerton” and “The Frown” instead of “The Crown”.

Perry jokes, “I didn’t talk to the Queen before I did that one.”

Plus, DeGeneres uses her Random Question Generator to ask Perry questions about his son’s godmother Oprah, the interesting thing you would find at his Wyoming house, and what his character Madea would say is the sexiest part of a man.