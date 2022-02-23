Ben Stiller confirmed Les Grossman was all Tom Cruise’s idea in a new interview with Esquire’s “Explain This” video series.

Stiller directed and starred in the 2008 flick “Tropic Thunder”, which included an end credits scene showing Cruise as Grossman dancing up a storm to Ludacris’s “Get Back”.

Stiller said of Cruise donning prosthetics to play the evil studio executive in the flick, “Tom Cruise had the idea to play Les Grossman in the movie.

“That part did not exist. He said, ‘Well, there’s no studio executive and that would be really fun to be that guy.’ And he had this whole idea of what the guy should look like. It was his idea to dance.

“And I remember when we did a makeup test, someone handed him a Diet Coke and then he just started moving.”

Cruise previously told BBC Radio 1 back in 2017 of inventing the character: “I read the script, and he had all of the characters, but the studio wasn’t there.

“There was a structural compression missing down on those characters, you know, that keeps the pressure on these guys that really drives the story. I was like, ‘You need the studio,'” insisting he told Stiller that he wanted to play the character, and wanted to “have fat hands and dance.”