Kerry Washington is embodying a civil rights icon.

In a post on Instagram, the “Scandal” star recreated Rosa Parks’ famous 1955 mug shot after being arrested for refusing to sit at the back of a bus.

“Fighting, boycotting, marching, and even working as an investigator for the NAACP, advocating against sexual assaults on Black women. It was Rosa Parks’ act of civil disobedience on that bus that sparked a revolution,” Washington wrote.

“She took that seat in order to take a stand. That seat on the bus was her fighting stance – and so we continue the fight today, in whatever way we can! Lets ask ourselves, what can we do!” Washington continued. “Sit. Stand. March. Make calls. Volunteer. Talk to your family and friends. Do whatever you can and however you can. Rosa taught us that. And we are forever grateful. It was an honor to honor her.”

The new photo is part of a series of recreations Washington has shared on her Instagram page to mark Black History Month.

In the first image of the series, Washington recreated a photo of model Beverly Johnson, the first Black woman featured on the cover of Vogue in 1974.

In another post, Washington recreated an image of Olympic athlete Wilma Rudolph posing with one of the three gold medals she won at the 1960 games in Rome.