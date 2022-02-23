Kanye “Ye” West might not be a fan of all of Kim Kardashian‘s “Saturday Night Live” monologue, but he did sample a portion of it on Tuesday night for his Donda 2 listening event in Miami at the LoanDepot Park.

At one point, his famous ex is heard declaring, “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids,” a soundbite that comes directly from her October 2021 “SNL” monologue.

The monologue cut off there before Kardashian’s joke that she was divorcing him for his personality.

“ I married with the best rapper of all time “ – Kim kardashian #DONDA2 #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/V2jgmS2nMX — ! Pedrin 🪐 (@Impedrin_) February 23, 2022

Yeezy previously spoke out against “SNL” in November 2021 during an appearance on “Drink Champs”.

“‘SNL’ making my wife say I divorced her on TV, ’cause they just wanted to get that bar off,” he said during the interview. “And I ain’t ever seen the papers. We’re not even divorced. ‘Cause that ain’t no joke to me.”

Tuesday night’s event featured appearances from Migos, Pusha T, Da Baby, Alicia Keys, Playboi Carti, The Game, Jack Harlow, Five Foreign, and Marilyn Manson.

For the performance, West wore rainboots, a black leather jacket, and gloves. He was also seen sporting colour contacts like the ones he wore to the Met Gala with Kardashian in 2016.

Kardashian previously appeared at several 2021 Donda listening events, but was not seen on Tuesday. The exes and co-parents have been at-odds recently as West has publicly criticized the mother of his four kids and slammed her current boyfriend, “SNL” star Pete Davidson.

“Kim and Pete have gotten even closer in the last few weeks. Pete has been going out of his way to connect more with Kim’s family in his own subtle ways,” a source told ET earlier this month. “He wants to show them who he really is and have the family get to know him better. He wants the family to know that it’s not just a fling between him and Kim and that it is way deeper than that.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. Watch the clip below for more on their on-going tension.

