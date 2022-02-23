Megan Thee Stallion is going after her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment again.

The rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, has filed a lawsuit claiming the label is trying to keep her locked in her contract by suggesting her 2021 release, Something For Thee Hotties, is not an album.

The BBC reported that Megan’s team said in the docs that the mixtape “clearly meets the definition of ‘Album.'”

The document, seen by Radio 1 Newsbeat, states that the label wanted to “tie [Megan] down” for its own “financial benefit.”

According to NME, 1501 told Megan that Something For Thee Hotties wasn’t considered an album on January 5, over two months after its October 29 release date.

A source was said to have told Billboard that Megan would be legally required to drop just one more album with the label if her latest release was counted, NME reported.

“1501’s new position, taken months after the album’s release, is clearly a ruse in an effort to try to take further advantage of Pete, at great expense and not in good faith,” Megan’s lawyers state in the docs, insisting 1501 said an “album” was anything over 45 minutes long.

Something For Thee Hotties has a total runtime of 45 minutes and two seconds.

“She can’t just deliver us an album that we did not approve and then claim it satisfies her recording contract,” 1501’s lawyer Steven M. Zager has since said.

“It doesn’t, and the contract is pretty clear about that. I’ll be interested to hear what they have to say when they’re under oath.”

Both Megan and 1501 boss Carl Crawford have been taking swipes at one another on Instagram this week.

Megan Thee Stallion responds to 1501 CEO Carl Crawford's new Instagram post directed at her: “We are most definitely STILL IN COURT and YOU STILL GETTING SUED BC YOU OWE ME MONEY!!! I AINT NEVER BEEN PAID FROM 1501 IN MY LIFE !” pic.twitter.com/hEqEO0ZIqS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 22, 2022

This isn’t the first time Megan has had issues with the label. In 2020, she claimed it was blocking her from releasing new music, before she was granted a temporary restraining order against it and subsequently released her Suga EP.

She also claimed 1501 was blocking the release of her BTS collaboration of the band’s hit song “Butter” before its release in August 2020.

ET Canada has contacted 1501 for comment.