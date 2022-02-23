Click to share this via email

Abigail Breslin has got some new bling on her finger.

In a post on her Instagram account, the “Stillwater” star revealed that she is now engaged to boyfriend Ira Kunyansky.

The post, which features a photo of her engagement ring, is captioned, “I was like, ‘duh.'”

In his own Instagram post, Kunyansky celebrated the engagement with more photos, including one of the couple enjoying a lobster and steak dinner.

Breslin and Kunyansky have been dating for nearly five years, and have occasionally shared posts about each other on social media.