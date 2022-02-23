Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Elton John is doing just fine following his plane’s reported emergency landing.

The singer was heading to New York on Monday to perform at Madison Square Garden for his Tuesday show when his private jet suffered a hydraulic failure.

READ MORE: Elton John And David Furnish Announce In-Person Oscars Party With Brandi Carlile Performing

The pilot was forced to turn around and attempt a landing back in the U.K.

After a successful touchdown, the 74-year-old singer caught a later flight and arrived in time to perform for the crowd of 20,000 without any mention of the incident.

The music icon, who is set to perform at the venue again on Wednesday, took to social media to share photos from New York with his combined 4.9 million Twitter and Instagram followers.

READ MORE: Charlie Puth Reveals Elton John Thought His 2019 Music ‘Sucked’

Photo: Instagram/ EltonJohn

Photo: Instagram/ EltonJohn

“Elton took it all in his stride and the pilot did brilliantly,” a close source to the singer told the PA news agency.

ET Canada reached out to John’s rep for a comment.

READ MORE: John David Duggar And His Wife Abbie Speak Out On Plane Crash Survival

John recently resumed his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour in the U.S., which marked his first time back on stage in nearly two years due to the pandemic.