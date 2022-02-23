Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been enjoying some quality family time with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

After attending the Super Bowl together at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, Harry and his cousin Eugenie then dined out in Santa Barbara with their respective spouses.

Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry. Credit: Backgrid

The group looked to be having a blast as they laughed at the dinner table. Harry and Eugenie have always been close, with her and her other half now living in Frogmore Cottage where Harry and Meghan used to live.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry. Credit: Backgrid

Eugenie jetted to L.A. amid the controversy surrounding her father Prince Andrew and his recent payout to Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse.

After heading to the Super Bowl on Sunday with Eugenie, Harry visited the Los Angeles Rams to congratulate the players on their big win.

