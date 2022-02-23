The stars of “Spider-Man” just got memed.
In a social media post marking the announcement of the home media release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in April, Tom Holland shared a photo of himself, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.
In the image, the three actors are all dressed up in Spidey costumes, pointing at each other, recreating the popular Spider-Man Pointing meme.
The original meme features an image from the classic 1960s “Spider-Man” cartoon in which two characters dressed as the superhero point at each other.
Fans were absolutely delighted by the real-life recreation of the meme.
