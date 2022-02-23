Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The stars of “Spider-Man” just got memed.

In a social media post marking the announcement of the home media release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in April, Tom Holland shared a photo of himself, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.

READ MORE: Tom Holland Reveals His Mom Called ‘Spider-Man’ Producers To Give Him More Bathroom Breaks

In the image, the three actors are all dressed up in Spidey costumes, pointing at each other, recreating the popular Spider-Man Pointing meme.

The original meme features an image from the classic 1960s “Spider-Man” cartoon in which two characters dressed as the superhero point at each other.

Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man proves 60's Spider-Man will never run out of meme material. https://t.co/DX3qq3q5Vb pic.twitter.com/RNxqCePuNn — Know Your Meme (@knowyourmeme) July 12, 2017

READ MORE: Andrew Garfield Says He’s ‘Far Too Old To Be Playing Spider-Man’: ‘A 38-Year-Old Should Not Be In Spandex!’

Fans were absolutely delighted by the real-life recreation of the meme.

THEY DID THE SPIDER-MAN MEME pic.twitter.com/HKWkfWP0vJ — zach (@civiIswar) February 23, 2022

Tom, Andrew, and Tobey doing the iconic Spider-Man meme. My life is complete now pic.twitter.com/EbM1fkPmpH — Aniq (@aniqrahman) February 23, 2022