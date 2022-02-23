Arnold Schwarzenegger is back and feeling new.
The “Terminator” actor revealed that his plant-based lifestyle has rid him of his “bad” cholesterol in the latest edition of his e-newsletter.
READ MORE: Jimmy Kimmel And Arnold Schwarzenegger Poke Fun At Anti-Vaxxers In New PSA Video
Over the past five years, Schwarzenegger has maintained an 80 per cent vegan diet – leaving room for the occasional dose of meat – which has helped him feel “healthier and younger overall.”
The actor, 74, added that his diet even reduced his high risk of heart disease since it lowered his low-density lipoprotein.
READ MORE: https://etcanada.com/news/868125/bad-vegan-trailer-looks-at-the-vegan-bernie-madoff/
“My bad cholesterol number is so low that my doctor thought I might be a different person,” Schwarzenegger wrote.
The avid gym-goer and former governor of California frequently encourages plant-based diets and is committed to speaking out on environmental concerns.
Schwarzenegger is also featured in “The Game Changers”, a James Cameron documentary available on Netflix that showcases how a plant-based lifestyle is related to overall fitness.