Arnold Schwarzenegger is back and feeling new.

The “Terminator” actor revealed that his plant-based lifestyle has rid him of his “bad” cholesterol in the latest edition of his e-newsletter.

Over the past five years, Schwarzenegger has maintained an 80 per cent vegan diet – leaving room for the occasional dose of meat – which has helped him feel “healthier and younger overall.”

The actor, 74, added that his diet even reduced his high risk of heart disease since it lowered his low-density lipoprotein.

“My bad cholesterol number is so low that my doctor thought I might be a different person,” Schwarzenegger wrote.

The avid gym-goer and former governor of California frequently encourages plant-based diets and is committed to speaking out on environmental concerns.

Schwarzenegger is also featured in “The Game Changers”, a James Cameron documentary available on Netflix that showcases how a plant-based lifestyle is related to overall fitness.