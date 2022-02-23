Lizzo isn’t going to let anyone bring her down.

The 33-year-old singer is on the new cover of Variety and in the issue, opens up about everything from Eddie Murphy movies to having fans tell her, “I get tired just looking at you perform.”

“I don’t think they’re doing it maliciously,” Lizzo says. “I definitely think they’re conditioned to believe that bigger bodies don’t have enough stamina to perform at the level that I do. For decades, we have been depicted on television and in movies as ‘lazy,’ and huffing and puffing while the other thinner characters are jogging. It’s fine. It’s a stereotype. I ain’t new to stereotypes. But what I’m trying to do is dismantle every stereotype that I have the power to do. I’m destroying them by just living and being incredible all the time.”

Discussing body representation, Lizzo shares how she was affected as a kid by Eddie Murphy movies like “The Nutty Professor”.

“It’s funny, because I’m the biggest Eddie Murphy fan of all time. But he definitely had a collection of fat-suit movies that people would be laughing at, but I would feel sad. Not because I felt like, ‘Oh, my gosh — that’s me.’ But I had this empathy for Professor Klump [in ‘The Nutty Professor’],” she explains. “Like, the scene where he opens his drawer and there are all these candies and M&Ms in his desk? I could literally cry right now thinking about it. People around me were laughing, but I hide food, too. I feel him. I feel sympathy and empathy for him.”

With her rise to fame, Lizzo has also had to learn to deal with the nasty things people say on social media, and she opens up about the Instagram comment that brought her to tears.

“That day, ‘Rumors’ had come out, and I saw something really awful about me. I never want to address the thing that broke me, because people will continue to use it. It had nothing to do with the song. The song was very successful. It was something about me and who I am as an artist and what I represent. And it was very f***ing racist and very, very harmful,” she says. “It kind of pushed me to my limit. I went to the set, and I was pretty sad. I was sitting in glam, and I was getting my makeup done. And I was crying. I was like, ‘Sorry, I got to go to the bathroom.’ I went on Instagram Live. I wanted to address the internet. I started talking about it — say you don’t like my music, cool. Say you don’t like my video, cool. But when you talk about me and my character and who I am, I’m coming for your a**.”

“I used to hold in my emotions so much it was like a ticking time-bomb. I said what I had to say, and I honestly felt better. I got to walk into this room of women who looked like me and who would understand exactly what I’m going through, and I got to play the song and be in that moment with them. It genuinely moved me to tears. It was one of those things that happened in my life that was a blessing.”

Lizzo also talks about her audition for the upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid”.

“Everyone knows I auditioned for Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid’, and I didn’t get it,” she confirms. “But you know, I’m fine as hell. That has nothing to do with Ursula, but I was down to make Ursula a THOT, shaking a**.”