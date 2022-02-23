Click to share this via email

Lindsay Lohan’s first TikTok got everybody talking.

The actress shared only a brief introduction but that was enough to spark an online frenzy.

Lohan shared in the clip: “Hey everyone, it’s Lindsay Lohan, and guess what? Now I’m on TikTok.”

Social media users commented on the fact most people have been saying her surname wrong, with a lot emphasizing the “han.”

One TikTok user wrote, “Have I been pronouncing your name wrong my entire life? I thought it was LoHAAAN,” according to People.

Another questioned, “Wait. Lindsey ‘LOWEN’?!? I’VE BEEN SAYING IT WRONG MY WHOLE LIFE?!?”

I was today years old when I found out I’ve been saying Lindsay Lohan name wrong like wait 😭 — Storm (@jaaysart) February 23, 2022

😱😱! what?!?!! Omg! I have been saying it wrong this whole time!!!! — Tommy Gabriel (@itstommygabriel) February 23, 2022

We’ve been pronouncing Lindsay Lohan’s name wrong for decades and she’s never mentioned it until today? Not once … guess what .. I feel both traumatized and victimized by Lindsay Lohan pic.twitter.com/sZYBWsqymX — teatime75 (@teatime75) February 23, 2022

Just found out that I’ve been saying Lindsay Lohan’s name wrong this whole time 🤦🏻‍♀️ Have I been saying any words right? @Metro_Ents @lindsaylohan #sorry pic.twitter.com/C8vncfQL6Q — Morticia (@MorticiaFang) February 23, 2022

However, some insisted “Lowen” is how the star has been pronouncing it this whole time:

Have y'all been saying "Low-Han" all these years? This is common knowledge! — ItsClaire (@clizlempke) February 23, 2022

😬thought we knew that already — Scruffy (@UnimpressedWU) February 23, 2022

if people paid attention years ago when she said her own damn name, they wouldn't be shook now… — Jae (@jae_sumna) February 23, 2022

Lohan also shared her Super Bowl ad among her first TikToks and lip-synced a line from her much-loved 1998 flick “The Parent Trap”.

It’s been a busy few months for Lohan, who announced her engagement to Bader Shammas in November.

She’s also set to star in a Netflix holiday rom-com “Falling for Christmas” later this year.