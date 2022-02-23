Lindsay Lohan’s first TikTok got everybody talking.

The actress shared only a brief introduction but that was enough to spark an online frenzy.

Lohan shared in the clip: “Hey everyone, it’s Lindsay Lohan, and guess what? Now I’m on TikTok.”

@lindsaylohan I’m on Tiktok Now! 🥰 #imontiktoknow ♬ original sound – lindsaylohan

Social media users commented on the fact most people have been saying her surname wrong, with a lot emphasizing the “han.”

One TikTok user wrote, “Have I been pronouncing your name wrong my entire life? I thought it was LoHAAAN,” according to People.

Another questioned, “Wait. Lindsey ‘LOWEN’?!? I’VE BEEN SAYING IT WRONG MY WHOLE LIFE?!?”

However, some insisted “Lowen” is how the star has been pronouncing it this whole time:

Lohan also shared her Super Bowl ad among her first TikToks and lip-synced a line from her much-loved 1998 flick “The Parent Trap”.

@lindsaylohan you heard it here first. #theparenttrap ♬ original sound – MD

@lindsaylohan #ad The girls that get it, get it. @Planet Fitness #ad ♬ original sound – lindsaylohan

It’s been a busy few months for Lohan, who announced her engagement to Bader Shammas in November.

She’s also set to star in a Netflix holiday rom-com “Falling for Christmas” later this year.

