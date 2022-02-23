Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jabari Banks may be in the new “Bel-Air” series but he knows a thing or two about the old one.

The actor, who plays Will Smith’s character in the Peacock reboot of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, chatted to Kelly Clarkson on the latest episode of her show.

Unsurprisingly, the host asked Banks to rap along to the iconic lyrics of the theme song.

.@JabariBanx has come to sit on the throne! 👑🎤 Today on Kelly the #BelAir star shares his crazy real-life parallels to Will Smith, and the surprise call that landed him the role in the new @peacocktv series! pic.twitter.com/GNwS88VzAu — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) February 23, 2022

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson Seeking To Legally Change Her Name To Kelly Brianne

“You’ve already told me you can sing, so I’m gonna need you to sing a little,” she said.

Banks insisted he’d do it as long as the audience joined in with him.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson Calls Into Talk Show While Quarantining With Her Kids: ‘I’m So Broken’

“I’m fine with that, everybody knows it,” Clarkson insisted, joking: “If you don’t know it, you’ll be shamed.”

The pair then burst into song, nailing every line.

See more in the clip above.