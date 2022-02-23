Kelly Clarkson will show her appreciation for Dolly Parton with a special tribute.

The singer will dedicate songs to the country legend at The Academy of Country Music Awards which Parton is also hosting. She announced the news on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on the Feb. 23 episode.

“I’m super stoked because the one and only Dolly Parton is hosting and I have a special tribute planned just for her,” the 39-year-old revealed.

She then invited her entire audience to the awards show by giving them all tickets to the event.

Aside from Parton, the awards show will also be hosted by Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen In Las Vegas. The event will be held in person, but fans can also catch the show online on Prime Video.

While Clarkson didn’t reveal too many details on her planned set, she was excited for the singer’s upcoming appearance on her show.

“So I’m sure Dolly and I will have a lot to talk about when she’s a guest on this show in a few weeks, I love her so much,” she gushed. “We actually got to recut our song ‘9 To 5’. It’s a blessing to sing with such a pioneer of a woman, one h-ll of a woman.”

The ACM Awards will be held Mar. 7.