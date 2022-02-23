Hilary Duff is taking the wheel on her recent car seat controversy.

The “How I Met Your Father” actress was the subject of criticism recently when a video surfaced of her 3-year-old daughter Banks in the back seat of her car without a car seat.

“The other day — my publicist would absolutely kill me if I brought this up,” she admitted, in an interview with Romper. “There was this huge story that came out because my friend Molly [Bernard, Banks’ godmother and a fellow ‘Younger’ cast member] was in the backseat of our car with Banks without her car seat. It’s not like I’m driving on the 405 with my kids in the backseat without a car seat. You have no context. You don’t know where I am.”

While her friend Bernard was also in the back to watch over Banks, it wasn’t enough to calm down the “mommy warriors” who called her actions “Child Endangerment.”

Duff’s husband Matthew Koma even got involved, clapping back at commenters, calling them “heroes” sarcastically for speaking up.

“Do you know how many times I let my kids sit on my front seat once we get [close to our driveway] to pretend like they’re driving home?” she continued. “You’re telling me you’ve never put your kid in the backseat to drive a block before with an adult back there? I’m like, ‘Happy new year to you, too.’”

The wave of criticism caused Bernard to turn comments off on the post, but the video remains up on her Instagram page.