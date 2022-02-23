Colin Farrell tried his best, but he could not get a cigar in The Penguin’s hand on the set of “The Batman”.

The supervillain of Gotham famously smokes from a cigarette holder. While Farrell pleaded for his character to have a cigar, even a fake one, Warner Bros. was adamantly opposed.

“I fought valiantly for a cigar, I even said at one stage, ‘Can I have it unlit,’ and they were like no,” Farrell told “Jakes Takes”, according to NME. “The Oz that we meet hasn’t embodied the energy of the Penguin that we recognize from the source comics and from previous films, so I’ll see if it goes again.”

“I’d love to explore it because he’s not an underboss, he’s not a boss, he’s just a soldier of Falcone at this stage,” Farrell said. “But he has great ambition and dreams of doing big big things.”

Warner Bros. has a policy against cigarettes being shown on-screen in superhero movies.

“The Batman” premieres March 1 in New York City followed by a wider theatrical release on March 4. It stars Farrell alongside Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard and Andy Serkis.