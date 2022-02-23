Click to share this via email

Tom Brady is already launching his new career.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the now-retired football legend is set to produce and appear in a new road trip movie, “80 for Brady”.

READ MORE: Tom Brady Jokes He Is ‘Working’ On Parenting Skills Now That He Is Retired

For his move to Hollywood, Brady is bringing along some big names, with Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field set to star.

Directed by Kyle Marvin, the film will tell the story of four best friends who take a road trip to see the football star play in the 2017 Super Bowl.

READ MORE: Tom Brady Advises Rams QB Matthew Stafford To ‘Mix In Water’ While Celebrating At Super Bowl Parade

Production on the film is set to start this spring.

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, 2022 after 22 season with the league.