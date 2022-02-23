Prince Harry will soon be back in court.

The Duke of Sussex is filing a legal complaint against Associated Newspapers, who publish Daily Mail, Mail Online and Mail on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed the filing to ET Canada but did not provide further details on what the case is in regards to.

Once the documents are filed with the British High Court, they will enter the public domain and further details will then be confirmed.

Prince Harry has previously settled a defamation suit with the papers over their stories about him “turning his back on the Marines.”

A rep for Harry told ET Canada at the time, “The truth is that The Duke’s commitment to the military community is unquestionable. Unsurprisingly, The Mail again misled their readers in December by claiming to make a charitable donation as part of an initial apology. They did no such thing. The Duke is personally donating the significant damages recovered from this legal resolution to the Invictus Games Foundation.”

Meghan Markle also won against Associated Newspapers last year in her copyright claim over the letter that was published which the Duchess of Sussex sent her father, Thomas Markle.