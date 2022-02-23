“Gilmore Girls” fans got were a touch overzealous about Lauren Graham’s recent tweet.

Graham retweeted a GIF of her character, Lorelei, and Scott Paterson’s character Luke outside of Luke’s Diner. Fans took the retweet as a tease for an impending announcement. In 28 hours, Graham’s tweet generated more than 22,000 likes, 2,600 retweets and hundreds of comments.

The “Gilmore Girls” actress hopped back on the social platform later that day to clear up any confusion.

“Sweet Peoples: sorry for any confusion,” she wrote on Tuesday night. “I retweeted that clip because I thought it was fun but I have nothing ‘Gilmore Girls’-related to announce except that I continue to be bad at the internet and I continue to love you all.”

“Gilmore Girls” ran for seven seasons between 2000 and 2007. It has won 19 awards including the American Film Institute’s TV Program of the Year in 2003, a Primetime Emmy Award in 2004, plus a 2002 Golden Globe Awards Best Actress nod for Graham.