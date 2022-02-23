Andrew Garfield is following up his Oscar-nominated turn in “Tick, Tick…Boom” and the mega-hit “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with the TV series “Under The Banner Of Heaven”.

Already drawing comparisons to the look of “True Detective”, Garfield stars in the FX series opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones. Based on Jon Krakauer’s true crime story of the same name, Garfield stars as Detective Pyre, a Utah police officer and Church of Latter-day Saints elder devoted to his faith and family. However, Pyre begins to question some of his church’s teachings while investigating a double-murder.

“The evidence points to things and to beliefs that I’ve only ever heard whisperings about,” Garfield’s Pyre says in the teaser.

READ MORE: Andrew Garfield Says He’s ‘Far Too Old To Be Playing Spider-Man’: ‘A 38-Year-Old Should Not Be In Spandex!’

The series comes from Oscar-winning “Milk” screenwriter Dustin lance Black and co-stars “Normal People”‘s Edgar-Jones as a Mormon woman who becomes a murder victim. While offering just a tease of what’s to come for the series, the clip features a brief look at the supporting cast which also includes Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell, and Rory Culkin.

No release date for the series has been announced yet but it is rumoured to debut sometime in May on Hulu in the U.S.