Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence’s marriage has come to an end.

Almost three years after getting married, the “Dancing With The Stars” pro filed for divorce from the “Boy Meets World” alum.

The documents obtained by ET were filed on Feb. 18 and state irreconcilable differences. The two have a prenup in place.

Burke and Lawrence met when his brother Joey Lawrence was a contestant on season three of “DWTS”. The two dated for a year, ending things in Feb. 2008. They later rekindled their relationship in 2017 and got engaged in May 2018 on Burke’s 34th birthday.

Lawrence and Burke celebrated a year later with a May 2019 wedding.

Burke joined “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in January where she shared Lawrence has “45 to 50” reptiles in their home.

“No snakes, that was the deal. I said no snakes,” Burke told Clarkson of what she won’t let in the house. “So when we actually dated over a decade ago, I knew that I was marrying a guy who loves reptiles.”

She added some of those animals include “Iguanas that look like alligators.”