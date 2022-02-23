Click to share this via email

ABC 6 reporter Myles Harris has the best mom.

Harris was preparing to shoot a report in front of an establishment called “Roosters” in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday. He threw up his arms in playful frustration as a black car pulled up in the middle of the road behind him.

“This is my mom, hold on,” Harris told his cameraman.

“Hi, baby!” Sandi yelled from the driver’s seat of her vehicle.

The interaction has spread around social media like wildfire, even getting a retweet from journalist Katie Couric.

“I’m trying to work right now and you’re calling my phone,” Harris said. “This is Deangelo, you can say hi and don’t be holding up traffic because you have cars behind you.”

“Hi, Deangelo!” Sandi waved from her car.

The Instagram video has generated more than 56,000 likes in the three days since Harris posted it.