Jason Gray-Stanford is opening up about his heart transplant.

After being diagnosed with heart failure in early 2018, the “Monk” star was “doing what I could to keep the life I liked to lead.” Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Gray-Stanford thought all was going well until Dec. 30, 2019 when he knew “something was definitely wrong” while blacking out during a spin class.

It was 10 months later, doctors told him that both his heart and kidneys were in complete failure and he needed an immediate heart transplant.

READ MORE: Susan Lucci Undergoes Second Heart Surgery, Tells Women, ‘Listen To Your Body’

By a miracle, a heart donor matched that same day.

“This gift I’ve been given has relit a light that was almost out,” he told People.

“They said, ‘You got two choices, we can start the heart transplant process and hopefully get you a new heart or you’re dead, you’re looking at another few months,'” he said. “It was surreal, it hit me so hard.”

Gray-Stanford hopes that by sharing his story, more people will sign up to be organ donors.

“I am so fortunate and so grateful that I was able to receive this transplant,” he said. “If there’s a modicum of inspiration someone can take from what I’ve gone through, then it’s my job to get out there, and say something. It’s as close to a miracle as you get.”

READ MORE: Bob Odenkirk Had No Pulse When He Collapsed After On-Set Heart Attack

Gray-Stanford first questioned his health while filming “X-Files” in Vancouver near the end of 2017.

“I was worried because I wasn’t performing at my peak and I didn’t understand why,” Gray-Stanford recalled. “I assumed I was run down and would bounce back.”

“Every day that I get is so important to me now,” said Gray-Stanford, who is also working with the American Heart Association. “I don’t know how many I got left. But I’m certainly going to attack each one with as much spirit as I possibly can.”