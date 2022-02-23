Tommy Davidson says Jamie Foxx hasn’t reached out since the actor released his memoir.

In an interview with Page Six, the comedian revealed they haven’t spoken in years.

“I haven’t actually heard from him,” said Davidson, who didn’t see the stories he shared about the actor in his book Living In Color as negative.

“I threw some light on this because the book actually was about how my odyssey can help the reader,” he explained. “So I just pointed out all the situations I was in that I was able to eventually transcend. It was really a road map for the reader … not only understand something but over-stand it.”

Davidson released his memoir in 2020, in which he recounted his contentious relationship with Foxx.

He called the actor “competitive” and his sense of humour “mercilessly mean,” despite his talent.

When the two actors worked on the 1997 movie “Booty Call”, the 58-year-old said his co-star was “was determined to steal every scene he could.” There was even a basketball match between the two that almost ended in physical violence.

Despite the issues between the two over the years, Davidson saw it as water under the bridge.

“I am learning just to not have to have the world changed for me to be happy,” he concluded.

The star is headed next for the return of his iconic cartoon series “The Proud Family” in which he plays the goofy patriarch Oscar Proud.

“Cool things happen sometimes in this business — and this is one of the coolest because this is a really valuable project of mine,” he added.

“The Proud Family” airs on Disney+ on Feb. 23.