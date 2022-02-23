The first trailer for “Pachinko” has been released, offering a first look at the upcoming Apple TV+ adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s sprawling multigenerational saga chronicling how one family’s journey from Korea to America over the course of decades, told in three different languages: Korean, Japanese and English.

“Minari” Oscar winner Yuh-Jung Youn heads the cast as Sunja, an elderly woman looking back on her life, while Minha Kim and Yu-na Jeon portray the character as, respectively, a teenager and a child.

Also starring in the eight-episode series are Lee Minho as Sunja’s love interest Hansu, and Jin Ha as her grandson, Solomon. Anna Sawai, Enchae Jung, Inji Jeong, Jimmi Simpson, Junwoo Han, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, and Soji Arai round out the cast.

“Filled with universal themes of family, love, triumph, fate and resilience, the series chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive,” reads the Apple TV+ synopsis. “Starting in South Korea in the early 1900s, the story is told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja, who triumphs against all odds. It juxtaposes her story with that of her grandson, Solomon, in the 1980s.”

“Pachinko” debuts on Friday, March 25.