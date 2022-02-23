Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor are back together, following the couple’s 2017 announcement that they were separating after 17 years of marriage.

In a new interview with GQ, Stiller opened up about how the pandemic came to be the catalyst that brought them back together.

As Stiller explained, he and Taylor were living apart when the pandemic began, and decided that in order for him to see their children in the midst of unpredictable lockdowns, it made sense for him to move back into the family home.

“Then, over the course of time, it evolved,” said Stiller of how they were able to gradually rekindle the sparks of their marriage.

“We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that,” he said.

“It’s been really wonderful for all of us,” Stiller added. “Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.”