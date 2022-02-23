Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney have reportedly welcomed their first child.

The “Hunger Games” star recently delivered her first child according to public records in L.A. County obtained by TMZ.

The exact date or gender of the baby isn’t clear yet.

Lawrence was out in December doing press for Netflix’s film “Don’t Look Up” and glowed as she looked far along in her pregnancy. Lawrence’s name was also noticeably left off Wednesday’s announced from the SAG Awards that her co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry would all be introducing “Don’t Look Up” during Sunday’s ceremony.

Lawrence and Maroney have been married since 2019. The two had a small wedding in Rhode Island.

“I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him,” Lawrence said of Maroney to Vanity Fair. “I don’t know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage. ‘OK, we’ve got this list. These are the things we need. Let’s work together and get this done.’ And I always get one of the cooking magazines, like 15 Minute Healthy Meals, and he always gives me a look like, ‘You’re not going to use that. When are you going to make that?’ And I say, ‘Yes, I am. Tuesday!’ And he’s always right, and I never do.”

She also spoke of becoming a mom: “Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

ET Canada has reached out to Lawrence’s rep for comment.