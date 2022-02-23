Leonardo DiCaprio is growing his investments.

The “Titanic” star is getting into French champagne as he just purchased a “significant” share of Telmont. The 110-year champagne house is located near Epernay.

“Champagne Telmont, together with its partner wine-growers, has set its sights on producing 100% organic champagne, ensuring a completely sustainable production lifecycle in the coming years. From protecting biodiversity on its land, to using 100% renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically lower its environmental footprint, making me proud to join as an investor,” DiCaprio said in a statement on Telmont’s website.

The house plans to have 100 per cent of the estate’s vine to be “certified in organic agriculture” by 2025 and 100 per cent of their “winegrower partners will be certified in organic agriculture by 2031.”

DiCaprio is expected to tour the house early this spring.

From protecting biodiversity on its land, to using 100% renewable electricity, @maisontelmont is determined to radically lower its environmental footprint. Proud to join as an investor in Champagne Telmont. https://t.co/frCFN9pcvQ — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) February 22, 2022

Wild fish populations are threatened more than ever before. I’m pleased to be an investor in @wildtypefoods, the clear leader in cultivated seafood, which will give us the chance to protect our oceans while creating the cleanest seafood on the planet. https://t.co/DWDkSyUuGl — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) February 23, 2022

DiCaprio also tweeted that he is investing in Wild Type Foods, “the clear leader in cultivated seafood, which will give us the chance to protect our oceans while creating the cleanest seafood on the planet.”

The company grows “seafood directly from cells” giving them the “ability to cultivate genuine salmon and other seafood without relying on wild or farmed fish.”

As an passionate environmentalist, DiCaprio has previously expanded his portfolio with other companies aiming to combat climate change such as Aspiration and is advising energy-efficiency startup Bluon Energy.