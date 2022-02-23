Lilly Singh is in the hospital, and shared an update with fans via Instagram.

Accompanying a brief video of herself on a hospital gurney, the “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” host revealed she was being treated for ovarian cysts.

“Spent the last day in the ER because my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out. Both of them have cysts. And I’m just out here like REALLY B?!” she wrote.

“Let me understand this. You’re going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me inbetween periods?! LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT… the NERVE. IM WEAKKKK…. ” she continued, before getting serious.

“No but actually. It hurts and I’m tired lol but I truly expect nothing less than my organs doing the most. After all I am their mother 💅🏽😩,” Singh concluded.

Among the many to respond was Singh’s fellow Canadian (and fellow “Canada’s Got Talent” judge) Howie Mandel, who reached out in a comment.

“I’m here if you need anything,” he wrote.