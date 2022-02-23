Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is addressing what her plans will be once she is Queen Consort.

In a new interview with BBC presenter Emma Barnett, Camilla spoke of the “great honour” of one day being Queen Consort.

The Duchess of Cornwall has long been a voice for victims of domestic abuse and plans to continue her work even once her title changes, telling Barnett she won’t “give up mid-channel” and plans on “doing it for a lifetime.”

“Of course, it’s a great honour (becoming Queen Consort), it couldn’t be anything else. But it does help it,” Camilla said as per Daily Mail. “I’m going to keep up with these causes. You know if I start something like this, I’m not going to give up mid-channel, I’m just going to keep going to try and help… I hope I should be doing it for a lifetime.”

Exclusive interview with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tomorrow. Her first since she was announced as Queen Consort.

Camilla further spoke to the changes she believes would help combat domestic violence.

“We do need to help culture change. And I think we have to start at the beginning, I think children at school have got to be taught respect,” Camilla said. “We have got to go back to the beginnings and… just build up this idea that you have to have respect for human beings, it’s lack of respect.”

She added, “It’s treating women like chattels and people thinking they can get away with it. I’m sure a lot of people do it and think that there’s nothing wrong. I don’t think (the issue of abuse has) got any better. I think the lockdown was terrible because people actually couldn’t escape. And you see the numbers have gone up.”

She also believes the topic is “talked about much more now.”

Camilla and Barnett also discussed Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee celebrations in June.

“It’s always lovely to have something happy to look forward to, isn’t it? I mean, we’ve all been through hard times. We’ve all been locked away from our family and friends. And now we could all get together again and celebrate,” Camilla said.

As the Queen marked the start of her platinum jubilee, she shared her “sincere wish” that when Prince Charles becomes King, she wants Camilla to be known as Queen Consort.

Camilla’s full interview on “BBC Breakfast” will air on Feb. 24 or listen on “Woman’s Hour“.