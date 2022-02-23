Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham are married — and have been for some time.

Interviewed by GQ, the former “ER” star revealed that he and Winningham eloped late last year. “We’re too old to throw weddings,” he quipped.

As GQ pointed out, the two had been friends for years, having worked together on “ER” and co-starred in the 1986 film “Miracle Mile”.

Mare Winningham as Doctor Amanda Lee, Anthony Edwards as Doctor Mark Greene in “ER”, 1999 — Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

Edwards and Winningham remained friends over the years, as both got married, had children and then divorced. That was when they found themselves both living in New York City at the same time and reconnected.

“She’s doing ‘Girl from the North Country’ on Broadway and she’s just spectacular,” gushed Edwards of his bride. “She’s an amazing singer and she’s a wonderful actress and she’s an incredible person.”