Tom Holland is riding high these days as one of the hottest movie stars on the planet, with the latest “Spider-Man” movie having topped $1 billion at the international box office.

A decade earlier, however, Holland was a rising young actor with his first major film role, portraying the teenage son of Naomi Watts’ character in “The Impossible”, a drama set amidst the horrific 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

In a new interview with Comic Book Movie, Watts sang the praises of her former movie son.

“[It’s] so wonderful. I’m so happy for him,” said Watts. “I always knew that Tom would go on and have a pretty outstanding career.”

Interestingly enough, his portrayal of Spider-Man wasn’t the first thing Watts thought of when she considered her one-time co-star’s subsequent success.

“That’s just, you know, not something that came to mind, but I knew that he had all of the goods,” she added.

“This was a kid who was doing his first movie, had unbelievable access to emotions, had great discipline and whether or not that comes from his dance and athletic background,” she continued.

She also pointed out that Holland “had a really great family too. They’re a really solid team of people there supporting him.”